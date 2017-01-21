Unrestrained driver killed in late night crash, impairment suspected

PORT ALLEN - A woman was killed just before midnight Friday evening after she rear-ended a vehicle and crashed off the side of the road in West Baton Rouge.

According to State Police, troopers were called to the scene on Interstate 10 west of LA 415 in reference to a two vehicle crash.

The crash claimed the life of 37-year-old Catherine Haase of Simmesport.

State Police said an initial investigation revealed Haase was traveling westbound on I-10 in a 2006 Hyundai Sonata. Then, for reasons still under investigation, Haase rear-ended an unknown vehicle, according to police.

Haase's vehicle then ran off the right side of the roadway before striking a tree.

The unknown vehicle continued driving westbound on I-10 and has not been located at this time, according to police. Troopers believe the vehicle is either a large box truck or 18-wheeler.

Haase was unrestrained and sustained fatal injuries from the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office.

Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash and toxicology samples will be taken from Haase.

Troopers urge anyone with any information regarding this crash to contact Louisiana State Police Troop A at 225-754-8500.