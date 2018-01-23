Unrestrained driver killed in head-on crash in Bush; other driver cited

BUSH - A 42-year-old Bogalusa man was killed in a head-on, two-vehicle crash in St. Tammany Parish Monday evening.

According to Louisiana State Police, troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash on LA 21 near LA 1083 just before 5:00 p.m.

The crash claimed the life of 42-year-old Donald Andrew Freeman of Bogalusa.

Through the initial investigation, State Police determined the crash occurred as 27-year-old Denan Jade Jones of Bush was driving a 2010 Buick Enclave northbound on LA 21. Traffic ahead of Jones came to a stop due to a vehicle turning into a private driveway.

Jones then crossed into the southbound lane and crashed head-on into a 2008 Dodge Ram driven by Freeman. Jones was wearing a seatbelt and suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Freeman was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was transported to St. Tammany Parish Hospital by Acadian Ambulance in critical condition.

Freeman succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital, according to State Police.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash. Blood samples were collected from both drivers and will be sent to LSP's crime lab for analysis.

Jones was cited for driving left of center. Any additional charges will be referred to the St. Tammany Parish District Attorney's Office pending the outcome of the investigation.