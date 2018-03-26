Unrestrained driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Walker

WALKER - State Police say impairment may have been a factor in a single-vehicle crash that took the life of a Denham Springs man.

Troopers said 26-year-old Christopher D. Fowler died following a crash on LA Hwy. 447 south of I-12 in Livingston Parish.

The initial investigation suggested Fowler was traveling at a high rate of speed and passing other vehicles in a no passing zone in a curved part of the road. Troopers said Fowler tried to pass a vehicle and re-entered the northbound lane, losing control of his vehicle and leaving the roadway. His 2000 Chevrolet Silverado then struck some small trees and flipped onto its driver's side.

State Police said Fowler was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was partially ejected from his vehicle, sustaining fatal injuries. The Livingston Parish Coroner's Office pronounced Fowler dead on scene.

Impairment was a possible factor in the crash, according to troopers. A toxicology sample was taken from Fowler to be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

The crash is still under investigation.