Unrestrained 5-year-old killed in Ascension Parish crash

DONALDSONVILLE - Police say a child is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish Thursday.

According to Louisiana State Police, 5-year-old Ma'Laysha Leblanc of Donaldsonville had sustained serious injuries when the vehicle she was riding in lost control on LA 3120 Thursday morning. Leblanc was not restrained at the time and was seriously hurt when the vehicle ran into a ditch and overturned.

Leblanc was rushed to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead Friday morning. Police say the driver, identified as 27-year-old Kayla Taylor, was also unrestrained and suffered serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.