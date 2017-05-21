UNO theatre production wins national awards

NEW ORLEANS - Theatre UNO's production of "The Aliens" has received eight national awards at the 49th annual Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival.



"The Aliens," a drama centered around a high school dropout and a college dropout loitering behind a Vermont coffee shop, garnered the highest level of national recognition in five categories, including outstanding production of a play and outstanding ensemble.



Graduate student Kristin Shoffner received an outstanding director award, actor Cooper Bucha received an outstanding performance award and guest artist Asher Griffin received an award for outstanding achievement in sound design. The festival also recognized faculty members Kevin Griffith, Anthony French and Diane K. Baas.



Festival organizers awarded Shoffner and Bucha an all-expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C. to represent UNO at the festival, which was held last month.