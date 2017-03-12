56°
UNO makes NCAA tournament for first time in 21 years

March 12, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: University of New Orleans

KATY, Tx. - After a 21-year wait, UNO will make its return to the NCAA tournament.

The Privateers defeated No. 2 seed Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in overtime, 68-65, in the SLC Tournament Championship Game on Saturday evening to earn their spot in the tournament.

As a team, New Orleans posted a 42.4 field goal percentage (25-of-59), bouncing back from a 10-of-32 effort in the first half (.313) to connect on a combined 15-of-27 tries in the second half and overtime period (.556). The Privateers held a commanding 40-25 rebounding advantage, turned 19 offensive boards into 21 second-chance points and outscored the Islanders in the paint, 40-18.

"I told these guys at halftime that this has been an amazing story," Head Coach Mark Slessinger said.

"It's a story about rebirth, renaissance and it's a story of commitment of when guys come together playing for a purpose and love of the game, our love for each other, our university and the city that we absolutely adore and love that some magic stuff can happen."

After a preseason poll had pegged UNO to be ranked 10th in their 13-team conference, the Privateers' path to the tournament defied expectations.

