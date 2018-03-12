UNO cancels classes Monday following student threat

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - Classes at the University of New Orleans are canceled Monday due to threats of violence made against the university, school officials announced late Sunday night.

According to WWL, school officials said that a student who lives on campus made threats against the university to two other students.

NOPD was notified of the threat and an arrest warrant has been issued for the student, however they are not in police custody at this time, school officials say.