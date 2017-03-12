UNO basketball punches ticket to big dance with OT win over Texas A&M CC

KATY, TX - Its been over 20 years since UNO has been to the NCAA championship: waiting 5 more minutes didn't seem to matter.

The Privateers held off Texas A&M Corpus Christi in overtime 68-65 to earn the Southland Conference tournament championship and earn the school's first trip to the big dance since 1996.

The Islanders built a 10 point lead in the first half, but the Privateers hit a buzzer beater to end the 1st half and cut the lead to 33-26.

Late in the 4th quarter, the Privateers held a one point lead but Travin Thibodeaux fouled Rashawn Thomas on a 3 point attempt, and Thomas made all 3 free throws after the miss to give the Islanders a two point lead.

Nate Frye then made two free throws for the Privateers to tie the game at 60, and both teams missed last chance shots in regulation to send the game into overtime tied at 60.