Unlicensed contractor arrested after failing to repair flood damaged home

BATON ROUGE - A man is facing a contractor fraud charge after failing to complete repairs on a home damaged in the 2016 flood.

On November 4, 2016, the victim entered into a contract with Jimmie Dickinson of D&D Construction and Remodeling. Dickinson was to repair the home for $51,000.

According to the arrest report, the victim gave the company $10,000 as a down payment so work could begin. While working on the home Dickinson and two other workers moved into the victim's home. During the remodel, the victim stayed with family.

Dickinson was on the job from November 2017 to February 2017 with little to no work done. Over the course of that time, the victim had paid $44,000.

Authorities say the victim would occasionally stop by the home and find Dickinson gone for long periods of time. She also advised that many times his crew didn't have any materials.

While speaking with the crew, the victim learned that none of them had experience with remodeling. At that point, a sub-contractor was hired but soon quit because he wasn't given the proper material to complete the renovation.

While doing some investigating, the victim learned that Dickinson was not a licensed contractor when he started working with her.