Unlicensed contractor accused of taking more than $30,000 from flood victims
BATON ROUGE- A man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly took more than $27,000 from a flood victim and failed to complete work on that person's home.
According to East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, 31-year-old Jose Hermenegildo owned and operated JL & SM Remodeling without a legal license.
The victim told deputies she and Hermenegildo agreed in November 2016 to have him complete $22,800 in repairs on her home over the course of several months. The victim said she also paid $5,000 to purchase supplies for the construction.
By April 2017, the victim says she had paid the full price for repairs but Hermenegildo had only completed some of the work and had abruptly stopped coming by her home.
The victim says it has been almost a year since she last spoke to Hermenegildo and has not heard from him since.
Deputies also learned he allegedly took $6,640 from another victim after he failed to install cabinets in 2017.
Hermenegildo was arrested Wednesday and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of residential contractor fraud.
