Unlicensed contractor accused of swindling flood victim

BATON ROUGE - A contractor was arrested after he allegedly took money from an August flood victim and failed to complete work on his home.

The affidavit says Jason Rushing met with a man about fixing his home after taking damage from last year's flood. Rushing reportedly told the victim he was a licensed contractor and was paid $15,000 to purchase materials and remodel the house.

The victim says Rushing did begin working on the house in November 2016, but held on to over $5000 that was to be used for purchasing kitchen cabinets and painting materials. After speaking with Rushing, the victim was assured the renovations would be done in December.

The victim told deputies Rushing failed to return to complete the work and delivered multiple excuses as to why he hadn't finished the work. They last spoke in April 2017.

A search of the Louisiana State Licensing Board of Contractors confirmed that Rushing is not a licensed contractor in Louisiana but is licensed in Alabama.

Rushing was charged with residential contractor fraud and booked into EBRSO Parish Prison.

