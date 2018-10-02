87°
Unknown man reportedly stole credit cards from vehicles around Denham Springs

By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Officials are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect connected to vehicle burglaries in Denham Springs.

Police say a white male suspect has reportedly broken into multiple vehicles around Connie Street and surrounding areas. Authorities believe the same man has been using stolen credit cards from the burglaries at a Walmart in Baton Rouge.

Anyone with information is asked to call (225) 665-5160.

