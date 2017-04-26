78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Unknown body unearthed by flood to be buried in new grave

21 minutes 46 seconds ago April 26, 2017 Apr 26, 2017 Wednesday, April 26 2017 April 26, 2017 10:37 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

DENHAM SPRINGS - An unidentified body unearthed by an August flood in Louisiana will be buried in a newly marked grave.

News outlets report the City Council voted Tuesday to allow the reinternment of the body in a single plot at the Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery after efforts to identify the man were unsuccessful.

Mayor Gerard Landry says six to eight of the 20 caskets that floated away from their vaults couldn't be easily identified, but forensic experts were able to identify all the bodies besides one that was deceased for about 50 years.

Landry says a bone will be taken from the remains and held by police in hopes of later identifying the body. A casket and a gravesite maker have been donated for the burial.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days