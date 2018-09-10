73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

University's fall enrollment rises for 1st time in 9 years

4 hours 20 minutes 29 seconds ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 September 10, 2018 7:14 PM September 10, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The University of New Orleans says student enrollment rose this semester for the first time in nine years.
  
The Advocate of New Orleans reported Monday that the university's enrollment rose to 8,151 students for the fall semester, which is 2.4 percent higher than the same point last fall. Overall, the number of undergraduates at the university increased by 1.8 percent.
  
The news marked the culmination of an aggressive campaign to bolster its enrollment by university President John Nicklow. Those efforts included rebranding to attract potential applicants who live outside of the region. Nicklow says the numbers show the university is not sacrificing quality for quantity for their new students.
  
The university had more than 17,000 students registered before Hurricane Katrina devastated the region in 2005.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days