47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

University receives $500,000 anonymous gift for researching bees

4 hours 17 minutes 51 seconds ago Wednesday, March 06 2019 Mar 6, 2019 March 06, 2019 6:29 AM March 06, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The University of Vermont has received a surprise gift of half a million dollars to go toward researching bees.

The $500,000 anonymous gift was announced on Tuesday. WCAX-TV reports the money will go toward studying bee pollinators, why the bee population is currently in decline and what can be done to reverse the decline.

UVM'sGund Institute for Ecological Economics Taylor Ricketts says officials had no idea the gift was coming. Ricketts says the donor was concerned about bees and the essential role they play in ecology and the environment.

The institute plans a call for proposals for grants to do work related to pollinators this summer or fall. Proposals will not have to be from UVM.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days