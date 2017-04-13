University of Michigan unveils 1,500-pound Rubik's Cube

Image via Detroit Free Press

ANN ARBOR - Some past and present University of Michigan mechanical engineering students have unveiled a 1,500-pound tribute to one of the all-time great brain teasers.



The oversized Rubik's Cube was unveiled Thursday during a ceremony inside the G.G. Brown engineering building on the university's campus in Ann Arbor.



The cube consists of nine colored squares on each of its six sides, just like its much smaller counterpart that became a worldwide phenomenon in the 1980s.



Senior Ryan Kuhn says he and the other half-dozen former and current students believe their creation is "the largest solvable mechanical stationary Rubik's Cube" in the world.



The 22-year-old Kuhn says he can solve a traditional Rubik's Cube in less than 2 minutes, but he says the giant cube could take over an hour to decipher.