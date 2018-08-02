University of Louisiana System mourns death of board member

Photo: Jim Henderson and Johnny McFerren/ Shreveport Times

BATON ROUGE - The University of Louisiana System is mourning the loss of one of its board members.

According to a statement, they are saddened by the passing of board member Johnny McFerren.

McFerren was appointed to the Board of Supervisors for the Univerity of Louisiana System by Gov. John Bel Edwards last year, according to President and CEO Jim Henderson.

"His incredible experience as a lifetime public servant awarded him a unique voice that the rest of the board welcomed," said Henderson.

Board Chair Alejandro "Al" Perkins said it was a pleasure serving alongside McFerren over the past year.

"He made significant contributions to the System during his service," said Perkins. "Although we will always wish for more, we are all incredibly grateful for the time and dedication Mr. McFerren gave to us. Please keep his family and loved ones in your prayers.”

The cause of McFerren's death was not mentioned in the statement.