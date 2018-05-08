85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
University of Cincinnati revokes Cosby's honorary degree

Tuesday, May 08 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) - University of Cincinnati trustees have revoked Bill Cosby's honorary degree.

The trustees on Tuesday unanimously approved revoking Cosby's 2001 honorary doctor of humane letters degree. The trustees say they "abhor sexual violence" and university President Neville Pinto echoed that in a statement expressing support for survivors of sexual assault.

The school joins at least two dozen others that rescinded honors for the comedian before or after his sexual assault conviction.

Jurors in Pennsylvania last month convicted Cosby of drugging and molesting a Temple University employee at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. The 80-year-old Cosby maintains his innocence and says he'll appeal.

Temple, Yale and Carnegie Mellon universities are among those that revoked honors after Cosby's conviction. More than 20 institutions had taken similar action earlier based on the allegations against him.

