Univ. offers in-state tuition if parents attended La. school

LAFAYETTE - The University of Louisiana at Lafayette says it's now offering in-state tuition to anyone with a parent who has at least an associate's degree from any public or private college or university in the state.



Until now, the "Louisiana Legacy Scholarship" has applied to anyone who lives out of state but has a parent who graduated from Louisiana-Lafayette. It's worth $13,728 a year.



Vice president for enrollment management DeWayne Bowie says the school hopes to attract students with family ties to Louisiana.



Students who have enrolled at Louisiana-Lafayette must provide a copy of their birth certificate and verification of their parent's Louisiana college degree to the Registrar's Office. Bowie says a diploma won't work - it has to be a transcript or verification letter from the school.