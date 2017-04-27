58°
United raising limit on payments to bumped flyers to $10,000

1 hour 5 minutes ago April 27, 2017 Apr 27, 2017 Thursday, April 27 2017 April 27, 2017 7:05 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: David Koenig

DALLAS - United Airlines says it will raise the limit - to $10,000 - on payments to customers who give up seats on oversold flights. It's also increasing training for employees as it deals with fallout from the video of a passenger being violently dragged from his seat.

United is also vowing to reduce, but not eliminate, overbooking - the selling of more tickets than there are seats on the plane.

The airline made the promises Thursday as it released a report detailing mistakes that led to the April 9 incident on a United Express plane in Chicago.

United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.

