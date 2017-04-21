84°
United misses deadline to answer senators on dragging

April 21, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - United Airlines and Chicago airport officials missed a deadline for answering questions from by key U.S. senators about the dragging incident aboard a United Express plane.

The company and city say they want more time.

Four leaders of the Senate Commerce said Friday they were disappointed and found it unacceptable that the airline and city failed to answer questions about the April 9 incident by the senators' deadline of Thursday.

