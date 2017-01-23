55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

United computer glitch cancels 6 flights, delays 200 more

1 hour 41 minutes 9 seconds ago January 23, 2017 Jan 23, 2017 Monday, January 23 2017 January 23, 2017 7:23 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

CHICAGO - United Airlines says six flights were cancelled and 200 more were delayed because of a computer problem that forced a ground stop for all domestic flights that lasted about 2 ½ hours Sunday.

Company spokeswoman Maddie King calls the glitch an "IT issue."

The airline is waiving flight change fees through Wednesday for any travelers affected by the problem. United says there will be no extra charge for anyone flying in the same class and between the same cities.

Chicago-based United Airlines and United Express operate more than 4,500 flights a day to 339 airports across five continents.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days