United Cajun Navy taking donations in preparation for Hurricane Florence

BATON ROUGE - Donors are giving anything they can to help supply the United Cajun Navy.

“I know they will need some funding going to North Carolina,” Milton said.

Connie Cockerham watched the floods back in 2016 destroy her mother's home.

“I have been there. The flood has affected us and my mother and our pets,” Cockerham said.

She says she remembers her mother losing items that can never be replaced.

“She lost, you know, photos... She lost things she had for years,” Cockerham said.

Some of Connie’s friends and family live in North Carolina, a state lying in the path of the storm.

“We are hoping that they will be OK. We are hoping they do not have to go through what we went through,” Cockerham said.

With help from donors like Connie, the organization received 135 boats and a countless amount of basic need items and monetary donations.

“These types of events, everyone has this similar passion in their hearts to just be there for these people that are going through a trauma,” United Cajun Navy’s Coordinator Tiffany Meyers said.

Connie says helping her mother to put the pieces back together was exhausting.

“Its a memory I will never forget and a memory I that do not ever want to go through again.”

She believes in helping a team like United Cajun Navy who dedicates their work to helping families during a time of serious need.

If you would like to donate any type of non-perishable foods or basic need items, the Cajun Navy is accepting donations at the Walmart located on O'Neal Lane.