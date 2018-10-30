United Cajun Navy offers protection to La. synagogues following weekend shooting

BATON ROUGE - The United Cajun Navy is offering to provide protection to Louisiana synagogues following a weekend shooting in Pittsburgh.

Authorities say that 11 people were killed Saturday morning in their place of worship by Robert Bowers. After the attack, Bowers was charged with deadly hate crimes.

In an effort to lend a helping hand, the United Cajun Navy says they are willing to stand guard outside synagogues and "watch for suspicious characters."

"It’s hard to fathom that in the year 2018 we could still need security for people to openly worship their religion in the United States of America," the post on social media said. "If you could benefit from United Cajun Navy volunteers standing vigil outside of your Synagogue while you conduct services over the next few weeks or months, just know that the offer is there."