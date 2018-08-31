82°
United Airlines is raising baggage fees, matching JetBlue

2 hours 10 minutes 15 seconds ago Friday, August 31 2018 Aug 31, 2018 August 31, 2018 12:53 PM August 31, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

United Airlines is raising checked-bag fees for many passengers, matching a move earlier this week by JetBlue Airways.

For the first checked bag, United raised the fee from $25 to $30 and a second bag from $35 to $40 for tickets issued on or after Friday. The fees cover flights in North and Central America and the Caribbean.

Chicago-based United says the money helps it invest in "the overall customer experience."

At midday Friday, American and Delta still showed $25 and $35 bag fees on their websites.

Airlines have steadily increased revenue from extra charges on things like baggage, ticket changes, nicer seats and early boarding. Last year, U.S. airlines raised $7.4 billion from fees on checked bags and ticket changes, led by American, Delta, and United.

