38°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

United Airlines honors late president at George Bush airport

2 hours 43 minutes 28 seconds ago Wednesday, December 05 2018 Dec 5, 2018 December 05, 2018 7:52 PM December 05, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington
Photo by: Ryan Hunter, United Airlines

HOUSTON - United Airlines paid tribute to former President George H.W. Bush on the day of his funeral.

To honor the 41st president, the airline suspended operation at gate 41 Wednesday at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston. The gate was closed on what President Donald Trump has declared a national day of mourning.

A photo at the airport shows a portrait of George H.W. Bush hoisted at the gate, accompanied by an American flag and a funeral wreath.

In a separate part of the airport, flowers were placed around statue of the late president.

                                                          

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days