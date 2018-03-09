44°
Union urges Florida gov. to veto armed teachers

9 hours 54 minutes 48 seconds ago Thursday, March 08 2018 Mar 8, 2018 March 08, 2018 2:08 PM March 08, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Orlando Sentinel

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Florida's teacher union is calling on Gov. Rick Scott to veto $67 million that's been set aside for a contentious program that would allow the training and arming of some people who work at schools.

The Florida Education Association on Thursday sent a letter to Scott saying the only people who should have guns in schools need to be trained law enforcement. The letter came a day after the Florida Legislature narrowly approved a sweeping gun and school safety bill, following a school shooting that killed 17 people.

The bill creates the guardian program that would enable school employees and many teachers to carry guns if they go through law enforcement training and their school districts agree to participate.

Scott has said several times that he's against arming teachers but legislators approved the program anyway. Under Florida law, Scott can sign the bill but use his line-item veto power to eliminate the money set aside for the guardian program.

