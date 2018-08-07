Uniform store pushing out orders days before school starts

BATON ROUGE - Area schools are back in session this week, and one uniform store was packed with frustrated parents Monday.

Uniform Mart on Airline Highway was crowded with parents trying to get their children's uniforms for the start of school, and a lot of them aren't happy.



"They told me to wait another hour, I'm waiting and I still can't get anyone to help me," Deirdra Magitt said.

Magitt ordered her daughter's uniforms last week. They start school Tuesday.



"She assured me it would be ready, so I came here at 11 o'clock this morning, they said come back by 6. They assured me again, 6 o'clock they would be ready and I'd be out the door."



Uniform Mart's owner tells WBRZ they were overwhelmed by a last-minute logo change from McKinley High. The owner says they have been working 24-hours a day, and even bought a new machine to keep up with orders.



Carlous Tate was told her order would be ready July 29, but then the logos apparently changed.



"I've been here 5 times," explained Tate. She finally got her order fulfilled Monday night, but heard the same story each time she came back.



"No, they're not ready. Come back maybe the next day after six, the next day after six."



News 2 reached out to McKinley for confirmation on the logo change but didn't hear back. Both parents interviewed in that story say they have had positive experiences with Uniform Mart in past years.