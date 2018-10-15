Unidentified thieves spend $80k from stolen credit cards around Baton Rouge

75°
Monday, October 15 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: EBRSO

BATON ROUGE - Local law enforcement officials and the US Secret Service are asking for the public's help in identifying suspects accused of stealing credit cards around the capital city, and purchasing roughly $80,000 in gift cards.

According the the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, deputies are working with US Secret Service agents in obtaining the identities of six individuals who have stolen credit cards around various places in Baton Rouge. 

EBRSO says the thieves have purchased $80,000 in gift cards at multiple Walmart and Walgreens locations. Authorities believe a silver-colored 2018 Honda Sport is connected to this case.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call (225) 389-5009.

