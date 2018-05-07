Man arrested after allegedly stealing nearly $500 at local school during nighttime ceremony

GEISMAR - Deputies arrested a man who allegedly stole hundreds of dollars at a high school while the students and faculty were out of class.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the theft happened Tuesday night. The sheriff's office says the unidentified man walked into Dutchtown High School while students and parents were gathered in the cafeteria for a ceremony around 7:30 p.m. and stole $480 from a classroom.

The sheriff's office says the suspected thief turned himself him Monday morning.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the anonymous tip line.