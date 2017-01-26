Unhinged man escapes ambulance, causes disturbance at school Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - Police and paramedics had to deal with a patient that caused a disturbance near a school and then escaped from an ambulance Wednesday evening.



A state trooper at St. Thomas More Catholic School was on the scene by coincidence at a time when some parents were picking up children and noticed a man near the campus chapel. As a disturbance unfolded, the lawman called additional officers to check on the man. The unidentified person was unhinged and brought to an ambulance nearby.



As paramedics were taking the man to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation, the man escaped, sources told WBRZ. Police were needed, again, to get the man to stay in the ambulance where paramedics restrained him.

As the situation calmed, the ambulance made it the rest of the way to the hospital. It is unclear in the man will be facing any charges.