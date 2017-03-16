Undercover prostitution sting leads to six arrests in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH - An undercover prostitution operation performed by the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office led to the arrest of six people Wednesday.

Deputies say the sting was performed in a partnership with members of the Louisiana State Police Special Victim's Unit Taskforce.

"Undercover agents located online profiles which offered cash in exchange for sexual favors," Sheriff Jason Ard explained. "An undercover agent made contact using the information listed on those profiles. A meet was set up. Arrests were made thanks to this team effort."

The following arrests were made as a result of the operation:

19-year-old Sicily Bananno of Baton Rouge, booked with prostitution and resisting an officer.

22-year-old Miranda Turner of Arkansas, booked with prostitution. Turner was released from the Livingston Parish Detention Center on a $500 bond.

27-year-old Angela Wright of Denham Springs, booked with prostitution. Wright was released from the Livingston Parish Detention Center on a $500 bond.

32-year-old Katie Mallet of Kentwood, booked with possession of schedule I, II, and III controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.

33-year-old Annette Young of Baton Rouge, booked with prostitution.

Additionally, 33-year-old James Randolph of Baton Rouge was charged with soliciting for prostitutes.