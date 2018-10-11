Driver high on marijuana falls asleep at intersection, causes traffic jam

THIBODAUX - Authorities arrested a man who was found slumped over behind the wheel at an intersection Tuesday.

The Thibodaux Police Department says it responded to a report of an unconscious driver at the intersection of Highway 308 and North Canal Boulevard late Tuesday afternoon. At the scene, authorities found 31-year-old Zachary Norris Jr. unconscious in the driver's seat of his vehicle.

Norris' vehicle was reportedly in drive and his foot was on the brake when officers found him. Police say traffic was backed up at the intersection because of his untimely snooze.

After Norris stepped out of the vehicle, officers could smell marijuana on him, and he was visibly impaired. They said some was also sitting in plain view inside his vehicle.

While speaking with police, Norris allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana hours before.

He was arrested for suspicion of DWI and transported to the Thibodaux Police Department. While searching his vehicle officers found suspected marijuana, Xanax pills, and methamphetamine. An assortment of drug paraphernalia was also seized.

He was later transported to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center where he was charged with DWI, obstructing a highway and several drug charges.