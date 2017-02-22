Unclaimed $5000 Louisiana Lottery ticket expires Friday

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Lottery Commission says whoever bought an unclaimed $5,000 ticket in September has until 5 p.m. Friday to claim the prize.



The commission said in a news release Tuesday that the Mega Millions ticket was sold for the Sept. 27 drawing.



It was bought in Slidell, at the RaceTrac gas station No. 266 on Shortcut Highway.



It matched four of five white-ball numbers and the yellow Mega Ball number.



The white ball numbers were 14-16-26-53-72. The Mega Ball number was four.



People usually have 180 days to claim a winner. But since March 26 is Sunday, this one must be claimed by the close of business March 24.



Prizes greater than $600 may be claimed at lottery headquarters in Baton Rouge or one of the lottery's five regional offices.