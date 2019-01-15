UNC head yanks Confederate marker, is forced out

Photo: The Chronicle

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - The board governing North Carolina's public university system is forcing out the head of the state's flagship public university hours after she ordered a toppled Confederate statue's base removed.

Carol Folt said Tuesday she was protecting public safety by having workers haul the marble pedestal off a main quad after midnight. She also announced it would be among her final acts ahead of resigning in May.

Hours later, the statewide university system's Board of Governors made her resignation effective at the end of this month.

The "Silent Sam" statue itself has been in storage since it was pulled down last August by protesters who consider it a racist symbol. Folt and trustees proposed putting it in a new $5 million campus history center, but that idea proved unpopular.