76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Unattended pot causes house fire that claims life of pet

1 hour 45 minutes 4 seconds ago June 20, 2017 Jun 20, 2017 Tuesday, June 20 2017 June 20, 2017 4:44 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

CENTRAL – Central fire crews responded to a house fire in the 7500 block of Droze Road that claimed the life of a pet on Tuesday afternoon. 

Crews were able to get the fire under control in about 15 minutes after responding to the call at 3 p.m. 

One dog was saved from the fire, however another dog was not able to be rescued. 

According to the Central Fire Department, the fire was caused by an unattended pot on the stove. The East Side Fire Department and District Six Fire Department assisted. 

The Baton Rouge Red Cross also assisted the displaced family. 

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days