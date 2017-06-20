Unattended pot causes house fire that claims life of pet

CENTRAL – Central fire crews responded to a house fire in the 7500 block of Droze Road that claimed the life of a pet on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were able to get the fire under control in about 15 minutes after responding to the call at 3 p.m.

One dog was saved from the fire, however another dog was not able to be rescued.

According to the Central Fire Department, the fire was caused by an unattended pot on the stove. The East Side Fire Department and District Six Fire Department assisted.

The Baton Rouge Red Cross also assisted the displaced family.