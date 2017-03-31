67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

UN urges new efforts to defeat Boko Haram and tackle hunger

57 minutes 7 seconds ago March 31, 2017 Mar 31, 2017 Friday, March 31 2017 March 31, 2017 8:43 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

UNITED NATIONS - The U.N. Security Council is calling for stepped up efforts to defeat the Boko Haram insurgency and Islamic State extremists in Nigeria and the Lake Chad region and tackle the humanitarian crisis that has left millions facing hunger.
    
A resolution adopted unanimously Friday strongly condemns attacks by the militant groups and encourages greater support to strengthen the capabilities of the multinational force trying to rout them. It says the force needs logistical, mobility and communications assistance and equipment, and improved information sharing.
    
The resolution urges immediate disbursement of the $458 million in humanitarian assistance pledged for 2017 and calls on those who haven't donated to contribute urgently.
    
The Security Council visited the Lake Chad region in early March and witnessed the impact of the extremist attacks and the humanitarian crisis.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days