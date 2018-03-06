UN chief encouraged by Koreas' agreement to meet

Image: In this Monday, March 5, 2018 photo, provided by the North Korean government on March 6, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, shakes hands with South Korean National Security Director Chung Eui-yong in Pyongyang, North Korea.

SEOUL, South Korea - The U.N. says Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "encouraged" by the advances in the latest inter-Korean talks and "stresses the need to protect the momentum and seize the opportunities available to find a peaceful path forward."

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said "the latest developments are further steps forward in laying the foundation for the resumption of sincere dialogue, leading to sustainable peace and denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula."

He said Guterres was particularly encouraged by "the agreement to hold a summit meeting soon, to further reduce military tensions, and to discuss denuclearization in future talks with all relevant parties."

Dujarric said the secretary-general reiterated the U.N.'s commitment "to further assist in this process with the governments concerned."