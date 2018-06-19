79°
Latest Weather Blog
UN agency says separating policy 'not right'
WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.N. children's agency says the Trump administration policy of separating migrant children from their families is "not right," citing "heartbreaking" cases where even some babies are taken from their parents.
UNICEF says immigration enforcement and protection of children's rights is "not a zero-sum game." Henrietta Fore, an American who has headed UNICEF since earlier this year, said separation of families and detention are "traumatic experiences" for children that can leave them more vulnerable to abuse.
In a statement from her read Tuesday by UNICEF spokesman Christophe Boulierac, Fore noted the U.S. government has long supported UNICEF's efforts to help migrant children in places like Syria, South Sudan and Haiti.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Former East Feliciana Parish Coroner to be arraigned
-
Another Louisiana special session on taxes opens
-
Bridge on N. River Road impassable since 2016 flood, drivers demanding answers
-
WATCH: Python hunter rescues 4-foot alligator from the grip of a 10-foot...
-
Nutria spotted around City Park Lakes, best left alone
Sports Video
-
Temeka Johnson basketball camp about more than the game
-
Saints looking to fill backfield void during Ingram's 4-game absence
-
Saints RB Mark Ingram says he's 'not angry' with his contract
-
Sean Payton's coaching style propels him into 13th year with Saints
-
New coach excited to change basketball culture at Southern