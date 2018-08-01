80°
Latest Weather Blog
Ultralight plane crashes, hits home's carport in Coteau
COTEAU, La. (AP) - An ultralight aircraft crashed into a home's carport in Coteau, injuring the pilot.
The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office tells The Daily Iberian it happened Tuesday afternoon. Sheriff's spokesman, Maj. Wendall Raborn says the ultralight experimental aircraft went down about 6 p.m.
Shortly after takeoff, he says, the plane apparently experienced engine problems and struck the carport of a home. Raborn says the pilot was injured in the crash and taken to an area hospital.
The extent of his injuries was not released. No one else was hurt.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Overturned 18-wheel closes Juban Road
-
Speed bumps to be installed in South BR neighborhood
-
New Roads neighborhoods oppose relocation of flood-prone subdivision
-
Witness: Driver flees police after striking woman in parking garage near LSU
-
Tracking technology for EBR school buses will be ready in time for...