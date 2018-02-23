Ultra-conservative commentator Milo Yiannopoulos to speak at LSU in April

BATON ROUGE – Ultra-conservative commentator Milo Yiannopoulos is set to speak before students at LSU in April.

In a post teasing the controversial speaker's appearance, the LSU College Republicans organization tweeted a picture of Yiannopoulos and the word “Dangerous” with another note - “48 days.” The post was written Thursday morning and appears to have been deleted soon after WBRZ.com reported the story.

A Twitter search shows conversations dating back to Thursday afternoon drawing mixed reactions from people. Some in support of the visit, others pondering if another conservative speaker would have been more appropriate. Click HERE for the thread of tweets.

Yiannopoulos, an out gay man, is known to flaunt his sexuality yet left-leaning media pundits have referred to him as an “internet supervillain.”

A video associated with Yiannopoulos' YouTube account highlighted an appearance in 2016 where, according to a post, “Milo lectures about the destructive 'Body Positivity' movement and why fat people should be shamed.”

A spokesperson for LSU said the university did not have much information about the plan for the visit and referred questions to the student organizations.

********************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz