Ultra-conservative commentator Milo Yiannopoulos to speak at LSU in April

BATON ROUGE – Ultra-conservative commentator Milo Yiannopoulos is set to speak before students at LSU next month.

The president of LSU College Republicans confirmed to WBRZ Tuesday that the controversial speaker will appear at the university on April 11.

The organization first teased an appearance by Yiannopoulos back in February, though details had not been solidified at that time.

Yiannopoulos, an out gay man, is known to flaunt his sexuality, yet left-leaning media pundits have referred to him as an “internet supervillain” for his rhetoric and unapologetic attitude.