UL Lafayette wants new degree for French immersion teachers
LAFAYETTE - The University of Louisiana at Lafayette hopes to start a summer program for people who want to teach elementary French immersion classes.
It would grant a master's degree in elementary education with a concentration in elementary French immersion.
The Advertiser reports that the proposal goes before a university system Board of Supervisors committee Thursday. It would need approval by the system, the Board of Regents and the Louisiana Department of Education.
A Lafayette Parish school official says 54 immigrants in Louisiana on visas teach French immersion classes in the parish.
Louisiana-Lafayette's master of arts in teaching program is designed for people without any teaching certification. It currently offers two concentrations in special education for students with mild to moderate disability: One for grades 1-5, and one for grades 6-12.
