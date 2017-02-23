59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

UL Lafayette wants new degree for French immersion teachers

1 hour 35 minutes 27 seconds ago February 23, 2017 Feb 23, 2017 Thursday, February 23 2017 February 23, 2017 6:43 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

LAFAYETTE - The University of Louisiana at Lafayette hopes to start a summer program for people who want to teach elementary French immersion classes.

It would grant a master's degree in elementary education with a concentration in elementary French immersion.

The Advertiser reports that the proposal goes before a university system Board of Supervisors committee Thursday. It would need approval by the system, the Board of Regents and the Louisiana Department of Education.

A Lafayette Parish school official says 54 immigrants in Louisiana on visas teach French immersion classes in the parish.

Louisiana-Lafayette's master of arts in teaching program is designed for people without any teaching certification. It currently offers two concentrations in special education for students with mild to moderate disability: One for grades 1-5, and one for grades 6-12.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days