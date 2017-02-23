UL Lafayette wants new degree for French immersion teachers

LAFAYETTE - The University of Louisiana at Lafayette hopes to start a summer program for people who want to teach elementary French immersion classes.



It would grant a master's degree in elementary education with a concentration in elementary French immersion.



The Advertiser reports that the proposal goes before a university system Board of Supervisors committee Thursday. It would need approval by the system, the Board of Regents and the Louisiana Department of Education.



A Lafayette Parish school official says 54 immigrants in Louisiana on visas teach French immersion classes in the parish.



Louisiana-Lafayette's master of arts in teaching program is designed for people without any teaching certification. It currently offers two concentrations in special education for students with mild to moderate disability: One for grades 1-5, and one for grades 6-12.