UL-Lafayette football hires Billy Napier as head coach

Lafayette, LA - It's better late than never, UL-Lafayette becoming the 2nd to last FBS school to finally fill it's head coaching vacancy.

On Monday, Billy Napier, a former Alabama, Clemson and Arizona State assistant was formally introduced as the Ragin Cajuns newest head football coach and the expectations to win already feel at an all-time here in Lafayette.

"You know I'm well aware of the expectations that we have here trust me," said Napier. "Nobody has higher expectations for what we're trying to accomplish here than me. When we line up and kick off next year in that season opener everybody in here is going to want win and every player is going to be excited."

Napier who spent 2017 as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Arizona State said Monday he expects to take over the play calling duties as well as work closely with the quarterbacks.

"Part of that for me to very honest is I love to do it. I love the competition and I love the strategy that goes with that. And first and foremost I love the interaction with the players. But certainly I'm gonna make it a deliberate attempt to be involved with the defense as well."

Over the next 50 days, Napier plans to have a full staff in place with 10 assistants and he'll certainly have the budget to do so. The salary pool for assistant coaches will be two million dollars: making that the highest compensation in the Sun-Belt conference.