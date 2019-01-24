UL Lafayette assistant softball coach killed in I-10 crash

Photo: KATC

LAFAYETTE - Authorities have identified the two people killed in an early morning crash on I-10 East in Lafayette, KATC reports.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. past Louisiana Avenue. Reports say five vehicles, including an 18-wheeler, were involved. Louisiana State Police are investigating.

Troopers say 24-year-old Geri Ann Glasco and 45-year-old Kenneth McNeil died as a result of the crash. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Glasco worked as the assistant coach for the Ragin Cajuns softball team at UL Lafyatte. Her father, Gerry Glasco, is the head coach.

Authorities determined that an 18-wheeler was traveling eastbound on I-10 and failed to slow down when encountering slow moving traffic in a construction zone. The driver struck the rear end of a 2015 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by McNeil. That crash led to a chain reaction involving a total of five vehicles.

The crash is still under investigation, and charges may be pending.