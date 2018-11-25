68°
UK to vote on Brexit deal before Christmas

1 hour 52 minutes 44 seconds ago Sunday, November 25 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: WFLA
BRUSSELS (AP) - British Prime Minister Theresa May says the U.K. Parliament will vote on the divorce deal with the European Union before Christmas.
  
May says Sunday's signing-off on the agreement by the EU marks the end of one phase and the start of a "crucial national debate" on Britain's future.
  
May says she will fight "heart and soul" to get backing for the deal, which faces huge opposition among her Conservative lawmakers as well as the opposition.
  
She says "I think we have a duty as a Parliament ... to deliver Brexit."
