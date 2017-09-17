UK raises wounded in London subway bombing to 30

LONDON - Britain's National Health Service says all but one of the people wounded in the subway bombing attack have been released from the hospital.

The health service said Sunday that one person is still being treated at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, which has a special unit for treating burns.

Officials raised the total number of people injured Friday by the partial detonation of a bomb on the subway train and the stampede that followed to 30. That includes 19 people taken from the explosion site to hospitals and 11 others who came in for treatment on their own.

Many of the injuries were reported to be burns.