UK letter to EU calls for 'sincere cooperation'

LONDON - British Prime Minister Theresa May offered a polite and conciliatory statement in the letter to the European Union triggering Brexit talks.



May said in the letter that "we should engage with one another constructively and respectfully, in a spirit of sincere cooperation."



May says it is in the "best interests of both the United Kingdom and the European Union that we should use the forthcoming process to deliver these objectives in a fair and orderly manner, and with as little disruption as possible on each side."



The British leader offered a wish that Europe remain "strong and prosperous," and capable of defending itself from security threats.