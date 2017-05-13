UK: 1 in 5 health trusts affected by cyberattack

Image: SF Gate

LONDON - Britain's home secretary says about one in five National Health Service trusts have been hit by the international ransomware cyberattack, and that all but six are now back to normal.



Speaking Saturday after an emergency government meeting in London, Home Secretary Amber Rudd said 48 out of 248 NHS organizations were affected by the largest-ever cyberextortion attack, though "most of them are back to the normal course of business."



She did not elaborate on how the six remaining health groups were affected or where they were located.



Many British hospitals were hit by the malicious software on Friday, with some forced to cancel or delay treatment for patients, even those with serious aliments like cancer.