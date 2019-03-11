UFC fighter Conor McGregor arrested for allegedly smashing fan's phone

MIAMI - UFC fighter Conor McGregor was arrested in Florida on Monday for reportedly smashing a fan's phone after they attempted to take a selfie with him.

A report from ABC News says the altercation happened near the Fountainbleau Hotel in Miami Beach when a man approached McGregor with his phone and attempted to take a selfie with the star. Arrest records say McGregor grabbed the fan's phone, threw it on the ground, then stomped on it several times.

The 30-year-old fighter was booked in to the Turner Guilford Knight Correction Center. He faces two felony charges of strong-armed robbery and criminal mischief over $1,000.

His bond was set at $12,500.